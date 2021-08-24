Licence for new ‘cinematic piano bar’ on popular Sheffield road gets the go ahead

Christopher Alan Shenton is planning to set up the Glass Frog, which on its website is described as a “beautiful cinematic piano bar” and a “quirky independent hidey hole”, on 363, Abbeydale Road.

In his application, it states he is an experienced business operator having run a licensed premises next to this spot without any issues.

Proposed hours for the bar were 11am to 11.30pm, Sunday to Wednesday, 11am to 1.30am on Thursday and 11am to 3.30am Friday and Saturday.

Abbeydale Road.

There were four objections to the application, two from local residents and two from local councillors but these were withdrawn and as a result a council licensing meeting was cancelled.

Councillor Alison Teal, representative for Nether Edge and Sharrow and cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said beforehand: “The councillors in (our ward) have received a number of emails from residents concerned about the licensing application for Glass Frog which is asking for very late opening hours.”

The licence was granted by Sheffield Council yesterday with conditions attached regarding noise.

These are: no loudspeakers to be fixed externally or directed to broadcast sound outside the building at any time, any outside seating should only be used by customers between 9am and 9pm and a noise survey of the site will be taken within six months of the licence being granted to check appropriate levels are complied with.