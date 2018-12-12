LIVE blog as Theresa May faces a vote of no confidence from Tory MPs

Conservative MPs are voting on whether Prime Minister Theresa May should stay as their leader with a result expected after 8pm – follow our LIVE blog for updates.

Keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire