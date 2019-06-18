Map for new hedgehog road signs to protect wildlife

New hedgehog road sign to warn motorists of hazards involving small animals. Picture by Department for Transport

The signs, which feature a picture of a hedgehog, are due to go up in areas with lots of wild animals such as squirrels, badgers and otters.

It comes after reports of decline in the number wildlife. For example, research showed the hedgehog population in the UK is currently around one million, compared with 30 million in the 1950s.

Hedgehog numbers are decreasing

Sheffield City Council’s highways team said they do not yet know where the new signs will go in the city but will work together with wildlife trusts to come up with a plan.

In the meantime, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust are encouraging residents to send in their records of hedgehogs to create a map to guide the new signs.

They said: “We welcome any initiative that may help wildlife which has suffered from recent declines in numbers, including the hedgehog.

“We have been asking people for their records of hedgehogs, dead or alive to create a ‘hedgehog map’ of Sheffield. We could potentially analyse the map for any candidate areas for the new road signs.”

The Department for Transport says it hopes the signs will reduce accidents and reverse a decline in wildlife numbers and ‘fill a gap’ between existing signs which warn of other animals like toads and deer.

Chris Grayling, transport secretary, said he will work with local authorities and animal welfare groups to help identify wildlife hotspots.