MPs reject Brexit deal by a thumping 230 votes

MPs have rejected Theresa May's Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202 in a historic vote which has thrown the future of her administration and the UK's EU withdrawal into doubt.

The humiliating rebuff was delivered in the House of Commons just moments after the Prime Minister made a last-ditch appeal for MPs to back the Withdrawal Agreement which she sealed with Brussels in November after almost two years of negotiation.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since 1924 and in normal circumstances would be enough to force a Prime Minister from office.

READ MORE: Protesters gather outside Sheffield Town Hall as MPs prepare for Brexit deal vote

But there was little doubt in Westminster that Mrs May would hang on – and was likely to survive a motion of no-confidence tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mrs May now has until January 21 to set out a Plan B – expected to involve going back to Brussels to seek further concessions, with the clock ticking on the scheduled date of Brexit in just 73 days' time on March 29 .

In a statement immediately after her drubbing, Mrs May said: "The House has spoken and this Government will listen."

READ MORE: This is the offence overhead cameras will be used to catch motorists committing on the M1 near Sheffield

She offered cross-party talks with MPs across the House to determine a way forward.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the House of Commons: “This is a catastrophic defeat for this Government. She can’t surely believe that after two years of failure that she is capable of negoitating a good deal for the people of this country.

READ MORE: Fire crews called to incident at Sheffield tower block

“I have tabled a motion of no-confidence in this Government and I am pleased that motion will debated tomorrow so this House can give its verdict on the sheer incompentence of this Government.”