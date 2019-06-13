New service to help drug and alcohol abusers

People recovering from drug or alcohol abuse will see a change to services as Sheffield City Council integrate four into one.

Every year more than 3,600 people use Sheffield Council services to cope with substance abuse and many more receive help via outreach.

Now, with new proposals, those people could see a change to how these are delivered.

John Doyle, who wrote the report on the changes which will be presented to cabinet members, said: “The council is required to commission sufficient good quality treatment and support services for people affected by problems with drugs and alcohol. Good quality drug and alcohol support and treatment services are proven to help keep people safe, reduce harm, identify their needs and support them in achieving a positive outcome.”

He said there currently four different contracts which deliver support including: drug and alcohol services and the arrest referral and criminal justice integrated team which could be condensed into one all encompassing service.

It comes after a four month consultation during which time 279 people, 28 percent of whom were service users, gave their views on the service and how it could be improved.

Mr Doyle said the current estimated budget for the service will be around £5 million a year – funded by the public health grant and the police and crime commissioner.

If approved by cabinet, the new service will start from April 1, 2020.

The council’s cabinet will make a decision on whether to approve this at a meeting on Wednesday 19, from 2pm.