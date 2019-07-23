Nightclub faces closure after multiple breaches

Bassbox nightclub on Snig Hill, in Sheffield city centre, which was previously known as The Boardwalk

Bassbox, on Snig Hill, plays a mix of drum and bass and jungle music until around 4am.

But its late night sounds have prompted dozens of noise complaints, which council services say started before they even opened for trade and continued “consistently and frequently”.

The club has been open since October 5, 2018, on the premises formerly occupied by The Boardwalk.

Licensing services found seven breaches as well as issues with fire exits and emergency lighting during an unannounced night-time inspection last month.

The licence then came under review, and members of the public were allowed to comment on its future.

Ten residents objected, saying restrictions needed to stay in place, while others called for the licence to be removed.

Dominic Stokes, of the environmental protection service, said they made repeated attempts to advise and engage with club management.

“While initially giving the impression of co-operation, it has become apparent that the business are either unwilling or unable to implement effective controls so as to prevent nuisance recurring.”

Rebecca McEwan, neighbour to the club, said: “I am not in support of Bassbox nightclub having a licence. I live in The Fitzgerald apartments right next to it and the noise is terrible. I have called the noise enforcement team out multiple times in the early hours of the morning. This has not only disturbed me but has had a knock on effect on my working day.”