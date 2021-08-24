Plans for new pavilion at popular Sheffield park finally unveiled after lengthy delay

The pavilion at Bolehills recreation ground in Crookes was destroyed in an arson attack in 2017 and park users have been asking for a new one ever since.

The council said funding issues had caused problems and promised a new space for bowlers, community groups and park users had been finalised with works scheduled to start in 2022.

Local councillor Tim Huggan criticised the lengthy delay last month, saying: “Users of the pavilion will have yet another year without facilities. Local people will quite rightly be cross with the council for once again failing to provide the promised pavilion in a reasonable time.”

Bolehill Recreation Ground.

Now a planning application has been submitted by consultants Castle Owen on behalf of the council.

The new pavilion will include activity space, toilets and a kitchen and will be surrounded by a fence in an attempt to stop any future vandalism.

The application says: “The two bowling greens are surrounded by mature trees and hedges but are not currently fenced off or secure from vandalism

“The proposed development is for a single storey modular building with ramp access and security fencing. The building will be sited on an overgrown strip of land and finished in a green coated metal.

Bolehill Recreation Ground's pavilion was destroyed in an arson attack

“All doors and windows will be secured with steel hinged security shutters finished in the same colour as the building.

“The principal aim is to provide a building to meet the needs of the bowling club and the wider community using the park that is sufficiently robust to withstand the high levels of vandalism and anti-social behaviour experienced historically within the park.

“The existing pavilion was subjected to an arson attack and this newly proposed pavilion building will be a much-needed facility for both the bowling green and the wider community.

“The robust design of the pavilion should withstand any future acts of vandalism and will be a positive addition to the park.”

The park.