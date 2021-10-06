Plans revealed to transform former Sheffield church building that has attracted 'drug users and rough sleepers'

Developers are hoping to transform Ecclesall Road Sunday School next to the old Endcliffe Methodist Church – one of the most prominent buildings in the area at six storeys high with a spire and bell tower.

Next to the church is the smaller Gothic style building which was originally built as the Sunday School hall and dates back to the early 20th century.

One Hunter House Road resident said: “It’s been in a sorry state for a number of years and the frontage on Ecclesall Road has been a particular eyesore, with litter, rough sleeping and drug use – and that is such a shame for what is such an aesthetic, old building.

The site.

“I saw the plans and thought they looked brilliant, it’s a striking proposal. The new homes will benefit the area and I’m excited to see the finished result.”

Freestylers barbers also welcomed it saying: “This building has been sat empty for years it attracts homeless people, drug users and litter. It’s overgrown and looks derelict at the front and back.

“Ecclesall Road is meant to be the smartest road in Sheffield and if someone is prepared to develop this property then it will certainly benefit the area.”

The owner of the IV Vitamin and Therapy Lounge on Sharrow Vale Road said it was “brilliant” adding: “The building has been derelict for many years and, finally, someone is bringing it in line with its surroundings.

“I strongly believe that this will be a great asset to the community and help the local economy.”

And another resident added: “I viewed this property several years ago with view to opening a gym, but found it beyond reasonable renovation.

“There were issues with dry rot, damp, the roof was in a state of disrepair and the external needed considerable renovations.

“It will become a great asset to Ecclesall Road once it is complete, making a really smart aesthetic to what is currently an eyesore.”