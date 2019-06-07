Popular Damon’s Restaurant to transform into a bar

A well-known Sheffield restaurant is set to transform into a bar, despite objections from nearby residents.

The application was made by Heronswood Design on behalf of Damon’s. They applied to Sheffield City Council to make some modifications to the restaurant, at Crystal Peaks, and extend opening hours.

At the planning and highways meeting, a representative said: “We’ve discussed this at great length with the city’s planning officer and environmental health officer. The proposal before you represents a compromise that was agreed and would not have a significant impact on the residents or community.”

He said they currently have 70 per cent food and 30 per cent drinks, the new plan aims to generate 60 percent 40 percent food trade.

Some residents were concerned the plans would cause noise nuisance and lead to more people parking in the street.

But planning officers were satisfied that the plans would be suitable and councillors on the planning and highways committee approved the proposals.

Damon’s was first set up in 1988 to bring American cuisine to the UK and the Sheffield branch opened in 1990.

To read the application in full go to: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=PN8F77NYFSL00