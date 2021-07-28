Residents call for pavement barriers at Sheffield junction to protect pedestrians

Bents Green residents have started a petition and so far, 85 people have signed it.

It calls on the council to install barriers, as well as “Stop” signs at the junction where Haugh Lane and Hoober Avenue join Knowle Lane.

Ann Rowan, who started the petition, said: “Over the last few years there have been many crashes at the Haugh Lane, Knowle Lane, Hoober Avenue crossroad junction.

Bents Green residents want a barrier erected at the junction where Haugh Lane and Hoober Avenue join Knowle Lane

“Due to the nature of the junction on a steep slope from Haugh Avenue to Hoober Avenue, the direction of traffic and the location close to several schools, cars often don’t stop to see if traffic is approaching as they cross or turn here.

“This has resulted in accidents, damage to garden walls at the junction and cars being written off.

“Accidents often occur at peak times in rush hour or during the school run when these roads become much busier than during the rest of the day.

“This is also the time when many families with young children are walking past this junction to and from school.

“The junction is very close to three big schools – 300m to Ecclesall Primary, 200m to High Storrs and 700m to Silverdale and a popular meeting place for children and parents walking to school.”