Road could be renamed in honour of Windrush generation

A Sheffield road could be named Windrush in honour of the Caribbean immigrants who moved to the city and worked in its industries.

Nadia Jama asked for a street to be renamed near Sheffield and District African & Caribbean Community Association (SADACCA) and presented a petition to full council.

She said: “In many cities up and down the country there is recognition of the contribution made by diverse communities in the renaming of streets or buildings, so we call upon Sheffield Council to find a suitable road within the Wicker Area and rename it Windrush Road.

“Our preference is that this is a road close to the SADACCA building which has historical links with the Sheffield steel industry via Samuel Osborn, a former Master Cutler and Lord Mayor of Sheffield.

“We ask that the council pledge to this renaming, as a tribute to the Windrush generation, who worked in many industries within the city, from the NHS to transport and in particular the steel industry, as a way of showing our appreciation for the positive contribution, made by those who came to our great city from the Caribbean.”

Ms Jama also said campaigners would like to see the area renamed as Sheffield International Cultural Quarter.

“We also call upon Sheffield Council to give special recognition to the diverse and international communities that have set up businesses within the Wicker area over many decades, by recognising this part of the city, as Sheffield’s International Cultural Quarter.”

The petition has been signed by members of SADACCA and local businesses.

Coun Bob Johnson, cabinet member for development, said there were difficulties renaming streets with lots of houses but addded: “We would like to rename a street and want to find a suitable site near the SADACCA.”

A national Windrush Day was held June 22 last year to recognise the thousands of people who came to England in 1948 from the Caribbean to help rebuild Britain.