Sheffield city centre building could become 160 studio apartments with glass roof

Developers The James are hoping to convert Rockingham House on West Street into 162 studios with communal space.

Two additional floors at roof level would make it into a seven storey building and there would be a gym, residents’ lounge, flexible working space and storage for 64 cycles.

The James specialises in luxury self-contained studios for “aspirational residents who are keen to co-exist and collaborate together”.

How Rockingham House on West Street could look with two extra glass floors (image Bond Bryan)

Architects Bond Bryan say in an application: “The studios are split into three separate categories, cosy, medium and grand based on a difference in size

“This ensures a mix of studios will be created, opening them up to residents on a wider range of incomes.

“The luxury units will embrace all demographics including young professionals, post-grad students, empty nesters, downsizers, and transient occupants by offering flexibility for shorter term stays.

“Furnished studios will allow city centre living for people who find it otherwise unaffordable.

“An on-site management team of cleaners, maintenance staff, concierge and building managers will give residents the sense of a secure, serviced place to call home.”

“The James brand will inject life and energy into a key part of Sheffield city centre by offering residents a living solution that is convenient and luxurious but at the same time affordable.

“Retaining creative and young professionals is crucial to the city continuing to flourish.”

The prominent building, built in the mid to early 20th century, currently has a takeaway and bar, which are set to remain on the ground floor. The upper floors are currently empty.

The application adds: “The size and simplicity of the building creates a prominent and key feature along the length of West Street.

“Despite not being as architecturally interesting or significant as nearby buildings of a similar age, the shear size creates a strong and commanding presence.

“The extension should feel like a lightweight and unimposing mass sat on top of the quite monolithic urban block of the building.”