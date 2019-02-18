Sheffield MP apologises after comments on skin colour spark racism row

One of Sheffield's MPs has been forced to apologise after sparking a racism row on the day she left the Labour party.

Angela Smith, who represents Penistone and Stocksbridge, quit Labour along with six more of the party’s members of parliament in a major blow for leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mrs Smith – alongside Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Gavin Shuker, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey and Chuka Umunna – announced her decision at a press conference in London on Monday.

But, appearing on the BBC's Politics Live programme to talk about the new grouping in the House of Commons, Mrs Smith appears to say: “It's not just about being black or a funny tinge..." before breaking off and commenting "from the BAME community".

Angela Smith MP

She was speaking on the BBC's Politics Live programme in discussion about racism in British society.

The MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge's remarks provoked outrage on Twitter .

Journalist Michael Segalov commented: "did Angela Smith on live BBC TV just now *actually*, when talking about BME people, say "it's not just about being black or a funny tinge"?!?!??!?!!?? jesus f***ing christ".

Mrs Smith posted a video message apologising on Twitter this afternoon.

She said: "I have seen the clip from Politics Live.

"I'm very sorry by any offence caused and I'm very upset that I misspoke so badly.

"It's not what I am. I am committed to fighting racism wherever I find it in our society."