Sheffield MP's message to protesters outside Westminster after politician abused

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh has called for calm at Westminster after protesters hurled abuse at a Tory MP during a live TV interview.

Ms Haigh, who was herself the subject of death threats in 2016 atfer proposing a debate to decide if Britain First should be outlawed, said campaigners had set up outside the Houses of Parliament.

Police and protesters outside Westminster. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Anna Soubry, the pro-European MP for Broxtowe who supports another Brexit referendum, criticised police for not intervening after she was verbally abused while being interviewed on the BBC News Channel.

The Conservative ex-minister was accused ‘of being a Nazi’, and called for the protesters to be prosecuted under public order laws.

Sheffield Heeley MP Ms Haigh said: “There are protesters all the time outside Parliament and those who are really outspoken are feeling very vulnerable as some of the protesters are very offensive.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh.

“It feels like the natural conclusion of the horrendous state the country is in.”

Ms Haigh said she had extra security installed at her home following ‘very explicit’ death threats she received in December 2016.

She said one individual went through all her videos on YouTube and claimed ‘he would not rest until I was murdered’.

The MP also told the Commons she was labelled a ‘traitor’ and a ‘Muslim lover’ in 2016.

Ms Haigh added: “My colleague and friend Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency in June 2016 by an extemist.

“The protesters need to treat people with respect and respect other people's opinions. They also need to think about the consequences of the language they use as well.”

The Met Police said they were ready to ‘deal robustly’ with any criminal harassment of MPs outside Parliament.

More than 60 MPs have called on the head of Britain's largest police force to improve their response to abusive protesters outside Parliament.

And Speaker John Bercow called the situation ‘intolerable’ and ‘untenable’ in a letter to Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick urging a policy change.

Ms Haigh said: “Politicans, journalists, politcal commentators and members of the public all have a right to express our freedom of speech but nobody has a right to harass.”