Sheffield United prepare ground for Premier League

Artist's impression of the proposed TV studio

The 32,702 capacity stadium at Bramall Lane has been around for more than 150 years and seen many changes in its time.

The latest of which includes plans for a new TV studio, renovations to the Platinum suite and more seating, as part of wider plans to improve the site after their promotion.

Artist's impression of the new seating

On behalf of Sheffield United, designers Whittham Cox Architects said: “Apart from these, the club has aspirations to continuously develop the grounds to meet Premier League requirements as well as improving general facilities around the site from increasing capacity to accessibility.”

The new TV studio will be a pod between the Kop Stand and South Stand with clear views across all four corners of the pitch for commentators. It includes plans to decorate it with the club’s logo.

Improvements to the Platinum Suite are not required for the Premier League however the club wants to “improve the experience of spectators on arrival” with a grander entrance, including better “look and feel” and an extension.

New seating will be put in at the front of the South Stand for 121 more spectators, including four wheelchair spaces and four carer seats.

Artist's impression of the renovated Platinum Suite