Sheffield’s last Alderman and RAF veteran dies aged 97

Henry “Jock” Sturrock completed 35 bombing operations with the RAF before entering politics.

In 1970 he became an Alderman on Sheffield Council, one of 25 senior councillors elected by fellow members, rather than being voted in by the public.

In an interview a couple of years ago, he said: “I’m the last surviving Alderman and the last surviving chairman of the old South Yorkshire County Council. I’m also the last survivor of my RAF bomber crew.

Henry “Jock” Sturrock.

“Having Aldermen was a great idea as you always had a core of 25 experienced council members who could explain things to new councillors.”

Jock was probably the last Alderman to be elected because four years later, the South Yorkshire County Council was created and the roles were abolished at Sheffield Council.

He lived in Wincobank and died on Friday, June 25. His wife Bet passed away last year. They leave two sons, Andrew and Robert, five grandchildren, David, Adam, Jenny, Bronte and Ella and three great grandchildren, Alex, Rowan and Henry.

Granddaughter Jenny Shevlin paid tribute. “My Grandy was an amazing man. He was a proud Yorkshireman and Scot, a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, Grandy and great-Grandy.

“We will miss him dearly – his stories, his wit, his selflessness and kindness. His tenaciousness has been a great influence on my life, his passion for politics and striving to make his little part of the world a better place.

“My happiest memories of being little are spending weekends at Nana and Grandy’s house, baking, playing in the garden, being told bedtime stories and getting up to all sorts of mischief.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year for all the family since Nana passed away, but no more so than for Grandy who had to say goodbye to his wife of 69 years. As much as we will miss them both so much, their love for each other will be with us always.”