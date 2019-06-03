Spearmint Rhino strip club review pushed back for further investigation

The chair of Sheffield City Council’s licensing board has pushed back a controversial decision on Spearmint Rhino’s license.

It comes after a secretly filmed and sexually graphic video recorded inside the club threatened to shut them down.

In the video, which is said to have been filmed by two ex police officers, members from the Women’s Equality Party said strippers breached their licence.

The group, who have called for the club to be shut down, revealed the details of the video in a full council meeting in which some elected members walked out, saying it was ‘too graphic’.

Spearmint Rhino and the council said they would investigate the alleged breaches.

A review of the license, which happens annually, was set for June 11. Strippers and supporters of the club had already prepared banners and placards reading ‘my body, my choice’ and ‘rights not rescue’ to protest against closure.

Heather Watson, 23, who is a stripper at the club, said: “The precariousness is really taking its toll on everyone. Every single year there is this feeling of ‘maybe we’re going to be shut down’ but this year it’s felt more likely.

“I think people are becoming more understanding of the industry but the campaigns against us are becoming more vicious.”

Rachel McCoy, 37, is a mother of two and a stripper at the club, she said: “I’ve always worked hard but really struggled financially, so this is the first time in my life I’ve had some freedom and I can treat my kids.”

The council said representatives involved in the hearing have been made aware of the decision to postpone it, no new date has yet been set.