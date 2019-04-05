This is what Sheffield people think about Magid Magid as his term as mayor comes to an end 

Sheffield residents have praised the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid as a 'hard act to follow' as his year in office nears its end.

Mr Magid revealed in February that he would be standing down as a ward councillor at the local elections in May in order to concentrate on new projects.

Magid Magid. Picture: Chris Saunders

READ MORE: Gang follows man in car before jumping out and beating him in Sheffield street

The youngest lord mayor of Sheffield has hit the headlines on a number of occasions during his time in the role, including banning Donald Trump from visiting the city.

A number of Star readers took to Facebook to praise him for his work.

Sue Groves believes he “will be a hard act to follow” and added: “Yes a few hiccups but he was nice, caring and funny.

“He took time out to phone my nine-year-old granddaughter to have a chat about sea pollution.”

READ MORE: Brothers jailed for life for ‘vicious’ murder of ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be

Richard Phipps added: “I personally think he’s had a great term. His title gives him little power in the grand scheme of things so his role is to engage with the community. He’s raised loads for charity and engaged some of the younger generation in Sheffield in politics. Hats off.”

Justin Wetherill posted that he “brought love, laughter and people together with the work he did.”

Chris Wragg said: “I went along to watch the council meeting this evening, I met a young lad, aged 14, in the public gallery and he said he had been inspired by the mayor and had got very interested and active in politics because of Mr Majid.

READ MORE: These are the Sheffield and South Yorkshire criminals that were jailed in March

“He has won the chance to make a speech in the House of Commons. Well done to you both.”

Writing on Twitter this week, Mr Magid said he wanted to send a message to the ‘young people’ of Sheffield as his tenure as lord mayor draws to a close.

He said: “Let me tell you something - you are the hope shining through in a city, a country, a world largely and repeatedly failed by most of its influential adults. You are my real fuel to keep fighting for a better world, without fear, without holding back.”

His final day in office will be on May 15.