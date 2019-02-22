Traffic delays as thousands head to Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park for Mi Amigo Flypast

People heading to the Mi Amigo flypast in Sheffield's Endcliffe Park this morning have been warned of traffic delays.

Rustlings Road is extremely busy with thousands expected to head to catch a glimpse of the touching tribute to those who lost their lives in a plane crash 75 years ago.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

Now, their memory is to be honoured 75 years to the day since the tragedy, with what promises to be an impressive display of air power from both the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force.

Those wishing to attend the tribute have been advised to travel via public transport where possible.