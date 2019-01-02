Tributes to Sheffield poppy seller who devoted 40 years of his life to helping other veterans

Touching tributes have been paid to a Sheffield veteran who devoted more than 40 years of his life to helping his injured comrades and their families.

Kenneth Fetch was a familar sight selling poppies for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal outside W H Smith on Fargate and other stores in the city centre.

Ken Fetch, who has died at the age of 84.

Mr Fetch, who served in the Korean war with the Duke of Wellington Regiment, died on Christmas Eve at the age 84.

READ MORE: Armed robber with gun hunted by police in Sheffield

His nephew Neil Fetch said: “He was a bit of a character and was a very well-known poppy seller in the city centre.

“He had a colourful life – fighting in the Korean war, travelling through Hong Kong, China and Japan with the Duke of Wellington regiment.

“He always kept in touch with comrades from the regiment and he was often in The Star as part of the Poppy Appeal.”

READ MORE: Man seriously injured in New Year’s Day pub attack in Sheffield

Mr Fetch, of Upperthorpe, also worked as a paper boy – delivering The Star – until he was 80.

Neil added: “He used to be outside a lot of the shops in the city centre selling poppies and he was well loved in the community.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Mr Fetch was also the standard bearer for his regiment and worked hard to promote events for ex-service personnel.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to young man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Sheffield

Christine Spencer, Royal British Legion’s county chairman for South and West Yorkshire, said: “Neil did a lot of work where he kept people informed of what was going on and his contribution was amazing.

“He was one of those who you always knew would be there. He used to spread the word about what was out there for ex-service personnel and did a lot of work behind the scenes.”

Neil said Mr Fetch's funeral details were yet to be finalised.