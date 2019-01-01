Popular Doncaster town centre retro store to close down

A popular Doncaster town centre retro, antiques and collectables store is to close down in a move which has been met with shock by customers.

Rewind Vintage and Modern Day Collectables, which is based in Waterdale, will close its doors for good following the completion of an ‘everything must go' sale which is set to get under way this week.

Announcing the shop’s closure on Facebook, owner Hayley Taylor said that a recent house move to Lincoln had made running the store “practically unviable.”

The store opened in the town centre three years ago.

READ MORE: Doncaster’s HMV store under threat as chain calls in administrators

She wrote: “Back in 2015 we opened the doors of Rewind never expecting to find ourselves some three and a half years later being able to write this post.

“We had a five year plan to grow our business in the hope that it would succeed and that we would be able to follow our dream

“Your custom, support and loyalty has lead us to that point far earlier than anticipated, one whereby we will be leaving Rewind, in fact leaving Doncaster itself and starting a new chapter and life in Lincoln.

READ MORE: End of an era for Doncaster town centre as menswear store Greenwoods goes into ‘liquidation’

“We sold our house back in October and have purchased a Victorian home in the city, making it practically unviable to continue running Rewind.

“To say it's been amazing is an understatement, to say it's been hard work is an understatement but to have got to the point we have, has made every day of exhaustion worth it.

“We hope you will share our happiness. We wanted you to hear the news straight from the horse’s mouth.

“Thank you, each and every one of you....you helped make this possible. Hope your 2019 will be as exciting as ours.”

READ MORE: Doncaster town centre cafe closes down six months after opening

To mark its closure, starting this Friday, everything in the shop will be sold at 50% discount.

However, a few items will be at a fixed price including the Chesterfield Suite and Rewind advertising bicycle.

There will also be a 25% discount on vinyl.

Customers reacted with shock and upset at the announcement.

Andrea Moglet wrote: “Really sad to hear that, your shop has been a breath of fresh air for Doncaster. Wishing you both all the best in Lincoln though.”

Chris Heald posted: “You brought a fantastic shop to Donny and proved that new businesses can work! It's always been a pleasure going into Rewind whenever I could since it opened.”

Lee-Ann Clark added: “Very sad news for Doncaster but all the very best for the future.”

Linda Gibson posted: “Good luck in Lincoln but such a shame for the Waterdale and Doncaster itself your quirky shop will be missed.”