Popular newsagent who brought news in the blizzards and arranged Sheffield derby Wembley trip retires after 30 years

A popular shopkeeper - who braved winter blizzards year after year to bring the news to the doorstep of loyal customers - is retiring after three decades serving his community.

Geoff Wright has been a friendly face behind the counter at Charnock News Booze and Convenience Store for the last 30 years.

The 58-year-old is now looking forward to retirement and while he will miss his customers - he won't miss the long 90-hour weeks he used to work.

The father-of-two said: "They were long hours at one time, you have to be open and there for your customers.

"It has been a fantastic job and the best thing about it has been the customers. You get to meet all different kinds of people."

Customers visiting the shop for their morning paper were often invited to stay for a chat for as long as they liked.

Geoff said: "We had my late father Kenneth's favourite chair in the shop and people were more than welcome to sit and have a chinwag with me and the other customers.

"It is a close-nit community so there was always someone dropping in who you knew."

Serving customers come rain or shine has always been part of Goeff and his team of four staff's mantra.

Even in the snow blizzards of March and April they made every effort to meet all deliveries.

They also brought papers to the doorstep of elderly residents who would normally drop into the shop but could not get out and about in the freezing conditions.

He said: "We deliver around Charnock but also further a-field in places like Basegreen and Fulwood.

"Even in bad weather people still deserve to get their papers. We had quite a few thank you cards from customers which was nice."

Customer Dominic Cook, aged 45, of Charnock, said: "He is a legend and has been a great servant of the community."

Geoff's role in the community extended to organising 15 coaches to take Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans down to Wembley for the famous FA Cup semi-final match in 1993 in which the Owls won 2-1.

He said: "It was a fantastic day out and was nice to see fans from opposing sides mixing well together.

"There was plenty of banter, but it was all friendly."

He shop has been open since the early 1960s and will continue under new ownership.

Geoff said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and plans on jetting off on a few holidays.