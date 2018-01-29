Popular Sheffield race that attracted hundreds of runners and raised thousands for charity not going ahead

A popular charity race that attracted hundreds of runners every year will not be going ahead this summer.

The Run in the Park event at Graves Park raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Weston Park Hospital over the last decade that went towards helping to improve equipment and treatment for scores of cancer patients across the region.

It regularly attracted several hundred runners every year, including celebrities such as former Sheffield United captain Chris Morgan, who gathered on the start line to take part in 3k and 10k races.

It was held for nine years but organisers Weston Park Cancer Charity decided to 'rest' the event last year and they confirmed it will not be back this year either due to dwindling participation.

There will also not be a replacement race organised by the charity in the summer and people wanting to raise money are instead encouraged to look at other ways of doing this.

A spokeswoman said the charity "took the decision to discontinue Run in the Park with the hope of organising something bigger and better in future.

"The event ran successfully for nine years but each year we saw fewer and fewer participants choosing to take part in the event."

She added: "Sheffield has an exciting events calendar and with so many well-organised runs already taking place we are delighted to have supporters who choose to raise funds for the Charity at a number of events – including the Sheffield Half Marathon and Sheffield 10k.

"As always, it is important that we listen to our supporters and understand what it is they like to see in the events we organise and we are taking time to collate this information.

"If you are receiving enquiries about the event, it would be great if you could direct people to the charity so we can collect any feedback.

"Alongside this, the charity is continuing to promote events such as Doncaster Races, Funny Business, skydives and coast to coast challenges to name a few."

For a list of charity events visit www.westonpark.org.uk