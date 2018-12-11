Poster campaign on Sheffield trams aimed at stopping sexual harassment

Posters are to be displayed on trams and at busy stops to try to prevent sexual harassment in public spaces.

The ‘Know the Line’ campaign is centred around the Supertram network over Christmas and New Year.

Posters to be displayed on trams and at stops are designed to challenge the sexual harassment of women and girls on the streets and in public places and encourage bystander intervention.

The posters are also aimed at sparking conversations about where the line is between acceptable respectful interactions, and unacceptable, intrusive and offensive behaviour.

The campaign is also aimed at encouraging members of the public to report all incidents of sexual harassment on public transport.

Funding for the eight-week campaign came from cosmetics company Lush, and is paying for posters to be displayed in tram carriages and at stops at Meadowhall, Sheffield Arena, Centertainment, Netherthorpe Road and Crystal Peaks.

A number of organisations are involved in the campaign including local student bodies, the Women’s Equality Party, Sheffield Feminist Network, Safe Spaces Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council.

Maureen Storey, Director of Vida Sheffield – formerly known as the Sheffield Domestic Abuse Forum – said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe.

“Sexual harassment shouldn’t be a ‘normal’ part of daily life for women and girls. They don’t have to put up with it, and we want to encourage them to report these incidents as hate crimes.

“We also want bystanders to call out unacceptable behaviour, and actively show their support – we can work together to make Sheffield safer for all of us.”

Charlotte Mead, branch leader of the Women’s Equality Party in Sheffield, said: “Recent research has highlighted the harassment women experience in public spaces, and that this has become a part of what it means to be a woman.

“As a society it is crucial that we make it clear that we do not accept this. The acceptance of everyday harassment of women contributes to the acceptance of other experiences - sexual abuse, violence against women and girls, of women being viewed as other and as less, which in turn adds to other forms of discrimination.

“Know the Line makes that line of acceptance very public and clear - none of these experiences should be the norm, and we do not accept them.”