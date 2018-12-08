Posthumous award for founder of Sheffield’s Tramlines festival

The founder of Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, who died this summer aged 36, has been given a posthumous award.

Sarah Nulty died in July, just weeks before the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary in its new home at Hillsborough Park.

She was honoured with the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Festivals’ gong at the UK Festival Awards ceremony, which took place in London last night.

The former festival director’s invaluable contribution to the city’s music scene was previously recognised in her home city with the unveiling of a plaque at Devonshire Green, the original site of Tramlines’ main stage in 2009.

Many festival-goers wore T-shirts emblazoned with the message ‘Be More Nulty’ at this year’s event, where performers included Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and the Stereophonics. Around 30,000 people attended the festival over the three days.

She was similarly honoured last month with the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ gong at the Independent Festival Awards, hosted by Glastonbury Festival’s Ben Challis.

Tramlines had been shortlisted for the best medium-sized and best metropolitan festival prizes at the UK Festival Awards, but missed out on both those titles.