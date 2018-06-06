Power cut hits 110 South Yorkshire properties

A power cut has hit 110 homes and businesses across South Yorkshire today.
The worst affected area is Heavygate Avenue in Walkley where 80 properties are affected.
A further 20 in Wombwell Lane, Swaithe, and 10 on Abbots Road, Lundwood, have also been hit with the outage.
Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.
A spokesperson for the company said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."