Power cut hits 120 Sheffield homes

A power cut has hit 120 Sheffield homes today.

Properties are affected in various parts of Frecheville.

The outage was first reported at 9.40am this morning.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."