Power cut hits 130 Barnsley homes

A power cut has hit 130 homes in Barnsley today.

Properties in the Strafford Avenue area of Elsecar have been affected by the outage since just after 8am this morning.

Strafford Avenue, Elsecar. Picture: Google

In a statement, the Northern Powergrid said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area.

“Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”

It is estimated that the electric will be back on by about 4.30pm.