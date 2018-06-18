Power cut hits 140 South Yorkshire properties

A power cut has hit 140 properties in South Yorkshire today.

The worse affected area is Warmsworth in Doncaster where the outage has hit 120 homes.

There are also 10 properties affected in Solly Street, Kelham Island in Sheffield and a further 10 hit in Newton, Doncaster.

A spokesperson for the Northern Powergrid said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."