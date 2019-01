A major power cut has hit 1420 homes in Doncaster this morning.

The outage has been affecting properties in the DN17, DN2, DN7 and DN9 post code areas.

Doncaster town centre. Picture: Google

READ MORE: These are all the Sheffield streets targeted by burglary gang during five week robbery spree

READ MORE: Call to save Sheffield’s old buildings

It started at about 9.20am but the Northern Powergrid said the electric was restored by about 9.40am.

READ MORE: Girl, 3, still in hospital after horror death crash in Sheffield