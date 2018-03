A power cut has hit about 30 homes in South Yorkshire this morning.

The power is off at 20 properties in Crompton Avenue, Newton in Doncaster, while engineers from the Northern Powergrid replace overheard cables.

The power is expected to be off until 4pm today.

About 10 homes are affected by a power outage in Field Way, Rotherham. Staff are currently on site attempting to fix the problem.