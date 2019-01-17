Power cut hits 70 homes near Meadowhall 

A power cut has hit about 70 homes near Meadowhall in Sheffield this afternoon.

Properties in the Maplebeck Drive area of Tinsley have been affected by the outage since about 12.45pm.

Maplebeck Drive, Sheffield. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Call for more Sheffield city centre shops to compete with Leeds and Manchester

READ MORE: Sheffield College have closed the Hillsborough campus to all students and staff today

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem, which they estimate should be restored by about 4pm.

READ MORE: Police investigations continue into fatal collisions in South Yorkshire over weekend

A spokesperson for the company said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.”