Power cut hits 800 South Yorkshire homes

About 800 homes have been hit by power cuts at several locations across South Yorkshire this morning.

The worst affected area is in Elsecar where the outage has hit 590 properties.

READ MORE: MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

About 180 homes in Grangewood Road, Laughton en le Morthen, plus 10 each in Richard Avenue, Athersley South, and Paxton Avenue, Carcroft, are also affected.

READ MORE: Man fighting for life after car chase through streets of South Yorkshire

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at each site attempting to fix the problem.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday: No hard feelings for released Ross Wallace



A spokesperson for the company said: "Our team is working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."