Power cut hits hundreds of properties in Sheffield 

A power cut has hit more than 400 properties in Sheffield and Worksop this evening.

The Northern Powergrid said the outage has affected 405 homes in the S25 and S81 areas, which includes Maltby, Dinnington, Thurcroft and Anston.

The company said the electrics should be back on my 10.15pm tonight.

