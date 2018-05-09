Power cut hits three parts of Sheffield

A power cut has hit three parts of Sheffield today.

About 20 properties have suffered an outage in Woodbank Road, near Stannignton, while 10 in York Street, city centre, and 10 in Gisborne Road, Greystones, are also affected.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at three sites attempting to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."