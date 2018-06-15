Power outage hits 100 South Yorkshire properties

About 100 South Yorkshire properties are being affected by a power outage today.

The Northern Powergrid has turned off the electric to 90 homes in Ripon Street, Affercliffe, while they carry out repairs that should be completed by 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, an unexpected power cut has hit 10 properties in Belvoir Avenie in Barnburgh. The outage has been affecting homes since about 6am this morning.

Staff are on site attempting to fix the problem.