Power station in Oxfordshire demolished three years after worker deaths

A view of the three remaining cooling towers at Didcot power station in Oxfordshire ahead of their demolition on Sunday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 15, 2019. See PA story ENERGY Didcot. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The remains of a coal-fired power station where four workers were killed when it collapsed several years ago have been demolished.

Cooling towers at the disused Didcot plant in Oxfordshire, owned by German group RWE, were taken down early on Sunday morning.

Christopher Huxtable, 33, from Swansea, South Wales, Kenneth Cresswell, 57, and John Shaw, 61, both from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, and Michael Collings, 53, from Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Teesside, died after the partial collapse of the boiler house at the Didcot A plant in February 2016.

File photo dated 24/02/16 of an aerial view of Didcot power station, Oxfordshire, where four workers, Christopher Huxtable, 33, from Swansea, South Wales, Kenneth Cresswell, 57, and John Shaw, 61, both from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, and Michael Collings, 53, from Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Teesside, were killed after the partial collapse of the boiler house at the Didcot A plant in February 2016. Cooling towers at the disused plant, owned by German group RWE, were taken down early on Sunday morning. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday August 18, 2019. See PA story ENERGY Didcot. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive had launched a joint investigation to consider corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter and health and safety offences.

Contracting firm Brown and Mason carried out Sunday's demolition.

Didcot A ceased operation in 2013 after running for 43 years.

Three of its towers were demolished in 2014.