It’s another busy week on the live music front in Sheffield.

Sheffield Jazz bring the Benn Clatworthy Quartet to Crookes Social Club tomorrow, Friday (October 26).

Benn has been a favourite with Sheffield audiences for many years for his emotional playing and his dry sense of humour, supported by a top-class rhythm section.

Exciting new guitar band The Blinders are playing at Plug tomorrow, Friday.

They are riding on the crest of a wave following some impressive summer festival appearances.

Their debut album Columbia has also firmly placed The Blinders at the vanguard of a new generation of politically-engaged British guitar bands.

Support act are garage rockers Calva Louise.

The US indie band Lord Huron are performing at Plug on Saturday (October 27) to promote their new album, Vide Noir.

Founding member Ben Schneider said he found inspiration for the songs wandering restlessly through his adopted home of LA at night.

Canada’s bluegrass band to watch The Slocan Ramblers appear at The Greystones, Sheffield on Sunday (October 28), in support of their widely-praised, recently-released third album Queen City Jubilee.

Ian Felice will play a solo show at Sheffield Greystones on Saturday.

The lead singer and songwriter for The Felice Brothers, as well as co-writer to the likes of Bat For Lashes and Lumineers, Ian released a well-received debut solo album In The Kingdom Of Dreams last year.

Folk-Americana singer-songwriter Rachel Harrington appears at The Greystones on October 30.

Rachel will be performing material from her back catalogue, interspersed with selections from her new covers set I Wish I Was In Austin, which will only be available on CD during the tour, and previewing songs from her 2019 album Hush The Wild Horses.