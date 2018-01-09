Principal steps down from role at Sheffield primary school

A headteacher who pledged to turn around the fortunes of a failing Sheffield primary school has left her role.

Charlotte Blencowe was appointed principal at Hatfield Academy, in Shiregreen, after the school was placed in special measures by Ofsted in 2015.

The school was told by inspectors the behaviour and safety of its pupils and its early years provision require improvement, while its leadership and management, quality of teaching and achievement of pupils were deemed inadequate.

A spokesman for the school's sponsor, Astrea Academy Trust, confirmed that Ms Blencowe left her position at the end of the year.

James Furness has been appointed as interim principal.

A trust spokesman said: "Charlotte Blencowe has decided to leave Hatfield Academy and her role as principal to pursue other career opportunities outside of Astrea Academy Trust.

"We would like to thank her for her contribution to the academy and wish her well for the future.

“James Furness has been appointed as interim principal at Hatfield, under Jim Garbutt as executive principal.

"James is an extremely experienced senior leader, most recently focusing on school improvement for the central team at Astrea providing support to schools across the trust.

"He is working closely with Jim Garbutt, one of Astrea’s most experienced executive principals ensuring that we have a strong leadership team to support Hatfield over this next phase of the academy’s development.”