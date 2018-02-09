Problem parkers targeted outside Doncaster schools

Motorists received a telling off from police for parking illegally outside schools in part of Doncaster.

Police Community Support Officers conducted increased patrols around Armthorpe this week after concerns were raised about drivers causing obstruction by parking on yellow lines and pavements.

Officers advised a number of drivers that they were parking illegally.

Elsewhere, police also carried out a stop and check operation to identify motorists without valid insurance.

A number of cars were stopped and one was seized in Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe.