£4.75 million plan for affordable homes on run down estate

Glen John-Lewis, project manager at the council's capital delivery service, councillor Denise Fox, Nathan Brough, regional director of Engie and Joanne Payne, project manager at the council's capital delivery service.

The new development, set for the former Weakland estate, in Hackenthorpe, will have 36 affordable homes and create four apprentice jobs, the council said.

Engie are leading the development and plan to create a mix of two, three and four-bedroom, energy efficient properties with a supply of ‘fresh filtered air’.

Coun Paul Wood, cabinet member for housing, said: “It’s great to breathe new life into these estates and so encouraging that they are so energy efficient. I am confident they will stand proudly at the heart of the Weakland estate.”

The houses will contribute towards the council’s New Homes Delivery Plan which aims to create more than 2,000 more homes a year.

Council leaders said they were still in the process of developing Sheffield’s Local Plan, which will act as a blueprint for what space is used for housing, industry and greenspace, until then developers are able to apply to build where they want.

Coun Wood added: “I am committed to bringing forward new homes for people who need them and to provide more choice of homes in some of our local neighbourhoods.”

Councillor Bob Johnson, cabinet member for development, added he was ‘pleased’ to give the reins to Engie and said their plans to recruit local people for the new jobs was ‘excellent’.

Work on the site is due to start this month with the aim of it being completed by early 2020.

Nathan Brough, regional director for Engie, said: “We are really pleased to be involved with this exciting project. It’s a pleasure to once again be working with Sheffield City Council on such a worthwhile scheme which will benefit the wider Sheffield community.”