Public warned ’do not approach’ suspected criminal on the run in Rotherham 

A man wanted over a string of burglaries and fraud offences is believed to be in Rotherham.

Lee Evans, aged 32, is thought to frequent the Brampton and Manvers areas and is being sought by detectives.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “If you see Lee, or know where he may be, please do not approach him but instead call the police.

“Please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/39860/19.

“You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”