Raft of measures to tackle 'problem parkers' causing disruption to Sheffield bus routes

A raft of measures are being introduced to combat problem parkers who are causing disruption to bus routes serving thousands of passengers across Sheffield.

Earlier this month transport chiefs, bus drivers and disgruntled passengers joined forces to urge dodgy drivers to park properly after a number of services had to be diverted because of vehicles blocking access down certain routes.

Councillors have now launched the North Sheffield Better Buses project in a bid to tackle the problem in a part of the city beset by congestion problems.

The council has vowed to stump up £184, 000 for a series of measures designed to speed up bus travel and reduce traffic between Ecclesfield and the city centre.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport, said: "This scheme will make a great difference for both bus passengers and drivers. Sheffield Labour Council knows that more needs to be down to tackle our congested roads and improve the standard of bus travel, and schemes such as this are pivotal to making these improvements."

Ward members took action after hearing evidence about buses taking as long as four minutes to travel just 600 metres between Hartley Brook Road in Shiregreen and Sheffield Lane Top due to queuing traffic and parked cars.

They were also told how it often takes motorists 10 minutes to travel the length of the whole road, which should take no longer than two minutes.

Meanwhile, bus drivers and commuters previously highlighted how bad parking often affects services running through Owlthorpe and Stannington.

The plan of action will be focused on alleviating traffic along Barnsley Road, close to the Northern General Hospital, which often sees build-ups on approach to Lane Top.

The measures include:-

*Widening Barnsley Road on the downhill side to ensure parking can be retained

*Better co-ordination between pedestrian crossings and the traffic lights to reduce delays

*New right turn lanes installed at the junction of Barnsley Road and Hatfield House Lane

*Double yellow lines installed between the existing bus stop clearway and the parking lay-by, but parking bays will be installed in a new lay-by to provide two lanes of traffic

*An extra uphill (southbound) lane will be installed to allow buses and other vehicles turning left to avoid the queues

*Parking will not be allowed on the street at the top of Barnsley Road, but instead verges will be hardened to allow for parking. In addition, some grassed verges will be retained and new trees planted.

Firth Park councillor Abtisam Mohamed said she was "delighted" with the plans, while Garry Weatherall, councillor for Shiregreen and Brightside, described the move as a "big boost."

The move comes after about 30 residents signed a petition calling for a direct bus route to be re-introduced from Chapeltown via Ecclesfield to Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive advised residents to use existing indirect routes but added they were also open to considering "suggestions for new or revised services."