Rail accident investigators carry out probe into second Sheffield tram crash in five weeks

Rail accident specialists have confirmed they are investigating a second tram crash at the same junction in the space of just five weeks.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said it had received a report following the collision between a tram and a car at junction of Staniforth Road and Woodbourn Road on Friday afternoon.

Police at the scene of the collision on Friday. Picture Dan Hayes / The Star.

One person was taken to hospital following the crash which came just five weeks after a tram-train vehicle was involved in a collision with a lorry at the same junction on the day the £75 million scheme launched.

In a statement, the RAIB said it was ‘making initial enquiries’.

Staniforth Road remains closed heading towards Darnall while works are carried out.

The Star asked Stagecoach Supertram for an interview but was told no-one from the firm was available.