Rain and winds forecast for Sheffield today 

Here is the weather forecast for Sheffield today.

Daytime – Early rain during the morning will clear, leaving some bright spells.

Weather forecast.

Cloudy and a rather breezy over higher ground, with mist and hill fog and some drizzle at times.

Feeling mild. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight – A generally cloudy night is in prospect, with some drizzle in places. Winds mainly light from the southwest. Minimum temperature 6 °C.