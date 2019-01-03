Range Rover stolen from driveway in Sheffield suburb

A police search is underway for a Range Rover Evoque stolen from a Sheffield suburb.

The white 4x4 was stolen from Heather Lea Place, Dore, at around 12.50am yesterday.

Have you seen this Range Rover Evoque?

CRIME: Armed robbers on the the run with cash after terrifying post office raid in Barnsley



The vehicle has a private registration – V9 JJE.

READ MORE: Police issue new appeal for witnesses to New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

COURT: Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri appears in court following pre-season brawl

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/10514/19.