When a pool in South Yorkshire faced closure, a local swimming school didn’t think twice about coming to the rescue.

The school’s bosses were prepared to put aside any fears they might be getting out of their depth, because, they said, so many pools had shut in recent years that it was becoming hard to find any in which to give lessons.

Staff at the Super Swimmers pool in Dinnington

It is just over a month since Super Swimmers took over running the public pool in Dinnington, Rotherham, within the Brooklands Park Industrial Estate on Low Common Road, and - if you’ll pardon the pun – the new managers say things are going swimmingly.

“We’d been giving lessons in Sheffield and Doncaster for around 10 years and when the old tenant left the landlord rang to ask if we wanted to take over and run the pool,” said Super Swimmers co-director Rachel Turner.

“We were told if we didn’t want the pool it would be filled in, which would have been a crime.

The public pool in Dinnington which has been taken over by Super Swimmers

“For us, as a swimming school, pool time is rarer than rocking horse poo following all the closures, so we couldn’t say no.”

Rachel told how the pool building, which has its own cafe and an upstairs area where fitness classes, yoga and baby massage sessions will be available, had needed a big makeover when they got the keys.

But she said the swim school’s employees, together with their friends and family, had put in a real team effort to get it looking ship shape again.

The Super Swimmers pool in Dinnington

“With a lot of hard work and late nights we have managed to turn it around from a real mess to a building where I’m sure people will be proud to bring their children,” she said.

“The pool had received a lot of negative press in the past because it wasn’t being run well but we’re really happy with how it looks now and we’re determined to make the most of its potential to be a real asset for the community.”

The 15mx8m pool hosts lessons for swimmers of all ages, as well as public swimming sessions, and it is open seven days a week.

The cafe at the public pool in Dinnington which has been taken over by Super Swimmers

For more information, visit the Super Swimmers of Dinnington Facebook page.