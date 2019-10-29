Here are all of the new Starbucks Christmas drinks - and when they’ll be available

The original holiday trio of lattes will be available from 5 November (Photo: Shutterstock)

There are certain important moments and events that mark the start of the festive season.

For some it's the switch on of your town or city’s Christmas lights, while for others it might be the arrival of advent calendars in stores, or the sudden wintry chill in the air.

But, for many, the launch of Starbucks festive drinks menu is as important an occasion as any.

What is on the menu?

Those with a sweet tooth are sure to be delighted by this year's festive offering from the coffee chain - toasted marshmallow hot chocolate.

The take on the timeless classic is made with an exciting twist, combining a tasty mocha sauce with a marshmallow syrup, topped with marshmallow flavoured whipped cream and finished with a caramelised sugar topping.

The hot chocolate will be accompanied by all of the original festive favourites that fans have grown to love over the years.

The original holiday trio of indulgent flavours includes toffee nut, gingerbread and eggnog lattes.

A toasted marshmallow hot chocolate is new to the festive menu this year (Photo: Starbucks)

When are the drinks available?

The festive drinks will be available to enjoy at Starbucks branches across the UK from Tuesday 5 November 2019.

In true festive style, the drinks will be served in Starbucks' iconic red Christmas cups.

However, this year, customers can instead invest in one of the coffee chain's new reusable red cups to see you through the holiday season and beyond.

The cups will be available to buy from participating Starbucks stores while stocks last.