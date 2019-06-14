Missguided is selling bikinis for just £1 - here's how to get one

Missguided is currently selling a black string tied two-piece for just a quid (Photo: Missguided)

If you are heading abroad soon and planning to lounge by the pool, you can now treat yourself to a brand new bikini for just £1.

Missguided is currently selling a black string tied two-piece for just a quid - but there is limited stock, so shoppers will need to move quick.

Limited numbers

The online retailer is selling the budget-friendly swimwear in celebration of its loyal customers, offering the bikini for just £1 as a reward.

The black two-piece features a triangle bikini top and tie detail bottoms, with sizes ranging from four to 24.

However, there is a limited amount of stock available.

A total of 1,000 bikinis will be released each day and shoppers are advised to sign up online to be notified of the next product drop.

The bikini has proved to be a hit among shoppers so far, with so many trying to snap one up that the website crashed.

Lucky shoppers

Some lucky shoppers have already managed to bag themselves the bikini, with many taking to social media to rave about the cheap deal.

Twitter users wrote:

This £1 bikini from @Missguided is belter

— Elizabeth Mather (@bethmather1998) June 13, 2019

I nabbed the @Missguided £1 bikini and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been 🤩

thank you @Missguided for the £1 bikini, loving it !! pic.twitter.com/erAMoD7h48

ordered the missguided £1 bikini at 11pm last night, it arrived at 11am this morning and is actually mint everyone get on that

VERY impressed with the Missguided £1 bikini

— Georgia Riley 🧸 (@_georgiariley) June 13, 2019

Just managed to nab one of the @Missguided £1 bikinis and I’m far too buzzing, such a sucker for a good bargain 👀

Missguided £1 bikini is surprisingly goooood🔥🔥 every colour please xx

— lucy storey (@lucystoreyx) June 13, 2019