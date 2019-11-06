The North Poll: listen to episode one of our new politics podcast

The North Poll is the podcast that gets to the heart of issues impacting the North of England in the build-up to the general election.

Join political journalists from across the North as they debate the issues, unpack the campaign trail twists and turns, and consider what the North really needs from Westminster, ahead of December 12.

In the first episode of The North Poll, Jennifer Williams, political editor of the Manchester Evening News, is joined by The Yorkshire Post Westminster Correspondent Geri Scott, and Liverpool University's Professor Andrew Russell, and Liverpool Echo political editor Liam Thorpe, to discuss how and why the north will be front and centre of this winter election campaign.

The North Poll is a Laudable production, featuring titles including The Yorkshire Post, the Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo.

Get The North Poll from wherever you get your podcasts, or you can download the Entale app on iOS for exclusive immersive content to accompany this podcast, including pictures, maps and graphics.

Listen to episode one, 'Winter Is Coming', now: